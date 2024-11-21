Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Festivals & Events
Coachella has announced its lineup for 2025. Green Day will headline the fest on April 12 and 19 with Lady Gaga headlining on April 11 and 18 and Post Malone headlining on April 13 and 20. The Original Misfits, Circle Jerks, Amyl and the Sniffers, GEL, The Beaches, Jimmy Eat World, Viagra Boys, Bob Vylan, SPEED, Japanese Breakfast, and Yo Gabba Gabba! are among the bands announced. Coachella will take place April 11-13 and April 18-20, 2025 at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Check out the lineup in full below.