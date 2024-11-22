Jera On Air has added more bands to its 2025 lineup. Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls, Refused, Knocked Loose, Zebrahead, Split Chain, Slope, Signs of the Swarm, Heaven Shall Burn, Dayseeker, and Aviana will be playing the festival. They join the previously announced lineup of Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter, Jinjer, Perturbator, Kim Dracula, Trophy Eyes, High Vis, House of Protection, Bad Wolves, Mad Caddies, Sunami, Polaris, Landmvrks, The Ghost Inside, Paleface Swiss, Nasty, Pain of Truth, Catbite, Lagwagon, Chaser, Health, Currents, Motionless In White, Nothing More, Fit For An Autopsy, Stick To Your Guns, H20, Stray From The Path, Thrice, Yellowcard, and Hot Water Music. Jera On Air will take place June 26-28 in Ysselsteyn, Netherlands.
Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, Refused, Knocked Loose, more to play Jera On Air 2025
