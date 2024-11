Videos 7 hours ago by Em Moore

L.S. Dunes have released a visualizer for their new song “Paper Tigers”. The video was created by Cedric Bixler-Zavala of The Mars Volta and At The Drive-In. The song is off their upcoming album Violet which will be out on January 31 via Fantasy Records. L.S. Dunes released Past Lives in 2022. Check out the video below.