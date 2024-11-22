Episode #677 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John and Em talk Punk Rock Bowling predictions (this was recorded last night and the lineup was announced earlier today - how many did we get right??), the Coachella lineup, Dangersex’s video for "get you out", Danzig teasing something for Black Friday, Ice Cube, The Pogues touring the UK, Anti-Queens' new video for “Magnolia” (Em is in it!), and The Damned’s upcoming US tour. They also talk about Wham!. Listen to the episode below!
