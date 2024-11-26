Dead Boys and Cheetah Chrome respond to Jake Hout's departure and A.I. claims

Last night, Dead Boys and Cleopatra responded directed to Hout's departure and his claims regarding A.I. You can see Cheetah Chrome's indoividual statement, and Dead Boys/Cleo collective statements below.

Dead Boys / Cleopatra Statement "The Dead Boys are actively seeking a new vocalist following the recent dismissal of their previous frontman. It became clear that fans were unwilling to embrace him as a replacement for the late, great Stiv Bators, whose legendary presence remains irreplaceable.

Since his departure, the former member has unleashed venom and anger against Dead Boys founder Cheetah Chrome and Cleopatra Records, spreading a storm of misinformation and untruths across social media. Despite these actions, the band remains united and focused on the future, urging fans with a clear message: "Wait for the record. You won’t be disappointed." While the situation has been challenging, we wish him the best in his future endeavors.

Cleopatra Records fully supports the Dead Boys during this period of transition and eagerly anticipates the release of their highly anticipated new album next year."