Outbreak Fest has announced its first-wave lineup for 2025. Knocked Loose, Alex G, Slowdive, Danny Brown, Deafhaven, Denzel Curry, Drug Church, Feeble Little Horse, Fleshwater Foxing, God’s Hate, Gouge Away, Have A Nice Life. Impunity, Ikhras, Jesus Piece. Julie, Kumo 99, Long Goodbye, Maruja, Militarie Gun, Model/Actriz, Momma, Pain of Truth, Rocket, SPEED, Splitknuckle, Spy, Sunami, Sunny Day Real Estate, Superheaven, They Are Gutting A Body of Water, and Tigers Jaw will be playing the festival. Outbreak Fest will take place at the B.E.C. Arena in Manchester, UK on June 14-15
Previous StoryDead Boys and Cheetah Chrome respond to Jake Hout's departure and A.I. claims
Next StoryWhispers: “Wisenheimer (You Were Never One Of Us)” (ft. Shaun Alexander of Demonstration of Power)
Knocked Loose, Slowdive, Drug Church, Gouge Away, more to play Outbreak Fest 2025
Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, Refused, Knocked Loose, more to play Jera On Air 2025
Green Day, OG Misfits, Circle Jerks, GEL, more to play Coachella 2025
Slowdive announce North American winter tour
Mannequin Pussy / Militarie Gun (US)
Spaced, Kaonashi, Shooting Daggers, more to play Ieper Hardcore Fest 2025
Better Lovers / Full Of Hell / Spy / Cloakroom at The Opera House in Toronto, ON 11/14
Gouge Away announce North American tour dates
Superheaven: "Long Gone"
Counterparts / Pain of Truth / Malevolence / Foreign Hands (North America)