Knocked Loose, Slowdive, Drug Church, Gouge Away, more to play Outbreak Fest 2025

by Festivals & Events

Outbreak Fest has announced its first-wave lineup for 2025. Knocked Loose, Alex G, Slowdive, Danny Brown, Deafhaven, Denzel Curry, Drug Church, Feeble Little Horse, Fleshwater Foxing, God’s Hate, Gouge Away, Have A Nice Life. Impunity, Ikhras, Jesus Piece. Julie, Kumo 99, Long Goodbye, Maruja, Militarie Gun, Model/Actriz, Momma, Pain of Truth, Rocket, SPEED, Splitknuckle, Spy, Sunami, Sunny Day Real Estate, Superheaven, They Are Gutting A Body of Water, and Tigers Jaw will be playing the festival. Outbreak Fest will take place at the B.E.C. Arena in Manchester, UK on June 14-15