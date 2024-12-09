System of A Down have announced that they will be playing three North American shows in summer 2025. Polyphia and Wisp will be playing support on every show and each show will have a different co-headliner. The band will be joined by Korn for their August 28 show at MetLife Stadium in New York City, Avenged Sevenfold will be joining them on their August 31 show at Soldier Field in Chicago, and Deftones will be joining them at their September 3 show at Rogers Stadium in Toronto. Tickets go on sale on December 13. Check out the dates below.