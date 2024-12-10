Anxious have released a lyric video for their new song “Head and Spine”. The video features show footage which was shot by Kinkade Ruppert. The song is off their upcoming album Bambi which will be out on February 21 via Run For Cover Records. Anxious released their album Little Green House in 2022. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryBootcamp sign to Convulse Records, to release new record in 2025
Next StoryTours: Cheekface release new song "Hard Mode", to tour Canada and US in 2025
Anxious: "Head and Spine"
Anxious to release new album, share "Counting Sheep" video
Slowdive, American Football, Fiddlehead, Mannequin Pussy, more to play Something In The Way
Drug Church, Fleshwater, PONY, Anxious, more to play LTC Fest
Bane, Full of Hell, Oso Oso, Be Well, more added to Furnace Fest 2024