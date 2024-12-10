The Menzingers / Lucero / Queen Of Jeans (US and ON)

The Menzingers have announced spring tour dates for the US and Toronto. Lucero and Queen of Jeans will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale on December 13. Menzingers will be playing NYE shows in Ardmore, PA later this month and will be touring the UK and Europe in April. The band released their album Some Of It Was True earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 08House of Blues ClevelandCleveland, OH
 May 09Castle TheatreBloomington, IL 
May 10Granada TheaterLawrence, KS 
May 11The Mission BallroomDenver, CO
 May 13The UC TheatreBerkeley, CA 
May 15Belasco TheaterLos Angeles, CA
 May 16The Observatory North ParkSan Diego, CA 
May 17The ObservatorySanta Ana, CA
 May 18Nile TheaterMesa, AZ
 May 21TreesDallas, TX 
May 22Emo’sAustin, TX
 May 28Brooklyn BowlNashville, TN 
May 29The NationalRichmond, VA 
May 30WarsawBrooklyn, NY 
Jun 01The QueenWilmington, DE
 Jun 03The Majestic TheatreDetroit, MI 
Jun 04The Danforth Music HallToronto, ON 
Jun 06MetroChicago, IL 
Jun 07MetroChicago, IL
 Jun 08Roxian TheatreMcKees Rocks, PA