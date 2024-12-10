Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
The Menzingers have announced spring tour dates for the US and Toronto. Lucero and Queen of Jeans will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale on December 13. Menzingers will be playing NYE shows in Ardmore, PA later this month and will be touring the UK and Europe in April. The band released their album Some Of It Was True earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 08
|House of Blues Cleveland
|Cleveland, OH
|May 09
|Castle Theatre
|Bloomington, IL
|May 10
|Granada Theater
|Lawrence, KS
|May 11
|The Mission Ballroom
|Denver, CO
|May 13
|The UC Theatre
|Berkeley, CA
|May 15
|Belasco Theater
|Los Angeles, CA
|May 16
|The Observatory North Park
|San Diego, CA
|May 17
|The Observatory
|Santa Ana, CA
|May 18
|Nile Theater
|Mesa, AZ
|May 21
|Trees
|Dallas, TX
|May 22
|Emo’s
|Austin, TX
|May 28
|Brooklyn Bowl
|Nashville, TN
|May 29
|The National
|Richmond, VA
|May 30
|Warsaw
|Brooklyn, NY
|Jun 01
|The Queen
|Wilmington, DE
|Jun 03
|The Majestic Theatre
|Detroit, MI
|Jun 04
|The Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto, ON
|Jun 06
|Metro
|Chicago, IL
|Jun 07
|Metro
|Chicago, IL
|Jun 08
|Roxian Theatre
|McKees Rocks, PA