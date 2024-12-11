The Dirty Nil have released a live video for their cover of AC/DC’s classic track “It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ’n’ Roll)”. The video was shot by Mitch Barnes and Noah Kahin during their show at New Visions Church in Hamilton, Ontario which took place on November 1, 2024. David O’Connor of TV Freaks sings guest vocals on the song. The Dirty Nil will be touring the US starting in January and released their album Free Rein To Passions in 2023. Check out the video below.