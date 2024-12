Punkspring has announced its first wave lineup for 2025. Iggy Pop will be playing only the Tokyo date of the festival. Bad Religion, Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter, Yellowcard, and Pennywise will be playing both dates of the festival. Punkspring will take place on March 29 at Intex Osaka in Osaka, Japan, and on March 30 at Makuhari Messe in Tokyo, Japan. Check out the announcement below.