On December 13, Suicide Machines played at the Hard Luck Bar in Toronto, Ontario. The Shape opened the show. Suicide Machines released their split with Coquettish , GEBO GOMI in 2022, and released their album Revolution Spring in 2020. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to capture all the action. Check out his photos below!

About the Photographer

Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.

