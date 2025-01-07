Detroit-based hardcore festival Tied Down has announced its lineup for this year. American Nightmare, foundation, SPEED, Fiddlehead, Judge, The Mongoloids, The Hope Conspiracy, Mindforce, Never Ending Game, Big Boy, Disgrace, Gridiron, Regional Justice Center, Trial, Vamachara, The Wrong Side, Sanguisugabogg, Bad Beat, Crush Your Soul, Hold My Own, Prize Horse, D-Bloc, Combust, Holy Blade, Whispers, Scarab, Ante Up, Exit Strategy, Stereo Dynamite Records, Face the Pain, Succ, and Steamroll will be playing the festival. Tied Down will take place on May 31 and June 1 at the Russell Industrial Center in Detroit, Michigan.
