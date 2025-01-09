Zeta have released a video for their song “The Wild”. The video was created by Gonzalo Veloz. The song is off their album Was It Medicine to You? which is out now via Born Losers Records. Zeta kick off their US tour tonight and will be playing a handful of US shows with RX Bandits in March. Check out the video below.
