Punk In The Park Arizona has announced its first wave lineup for this year. Bad Religion, Pennywise, Face to Face, Strung Out, The Casualties, Adolescents, Guttermouth, Manic Hispanic, Catbite, Dwarves, Cigar, The Last Gang, and Implants will be playing the festival. Punk In The Park Arizona will take place on April 12 at the Wild Horse Pass Festival Grounds in Chandler, Arizona.
Previous StorySpiritWorld to release new album, share “Abilene Grime” video
Next StoryBob Vylan: "Dream Bigger" (ft. Amy Taylor of Amyl and the Sniffers)
Bad Religion, Pennywise, Catbite, Last Gang, more to play Punk In The Park Arizona 2025
Dwarves to play Hawaii
Koffin Kats / The Last Gang (US and BC)
Goldfinger, Propagandhi, Voodoo Glow Skulls, more to play Red Bridge Fest 2025
Bad Religion, Dead Kennedys, Lagwagon, more to play Punk In The Park's St. Pat's fest Lucky Punks
DFL working on new music with Fletcher of Pennywise
Pennywise, Lagwagon, Comeback Kid, more to play Punk In The Park 2025
Iggy Pop, Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter, Bad Religion, more to play Punkspring 2025
Cigar re-release first album
The Black Pacific (Jim of Pennywise) releases new video