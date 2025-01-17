Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Festivals & Events
Punk Rock Bowling has announced details for two more club shows. Both shows will take place on May 23 in venues around downtown Las Vegas. 7Seconds, Negative Approach, The Effigies, Stalag 13, and Incendiary Device will be playing at Fremont Country Club. Mariachi El Bronx, Pinata Protest, La Mesa Negra, Crazy and the Brains, and The Mexican Standoff will be playing at the Citrus Grand Pool Deck. Punk Rock Bowling announced its full lineup in November and will take place on May 24-26 in Downtown Las Vegas. Check out the show posters below.