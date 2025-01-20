The Lottery Winners have released a video for their new song with Frank Turner called “Dirt and Gold”. The video was directed by Shaolin Pete. The song is off their upcoming album KOKO which will be out on March 21 via Modern Sky. The Lottery Winners released their album Anxiety Replacement Therapy in 2023. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryExclusive Videos: Watch the new video by Butterbrain!
Next StoryExclusive Videos: Nova Twins release video for new song, "Monsters"
The Lottery Winners: "Dirt and Gold" (ft. Frank Turner)
Iron Chic, Toys That Kill, Dim Wizard, Thunder Queens, more added to Pouzza Fest 2025
Millencolin, Frank Turner, Agnostic Front, Bane to play Brakrock 2025
Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, Refused, Knocked Loose, more to play Jera On Air 2025
Frank Turner, Worriers, Samiam, Teens In Trouble, more to play Pouzza 2025
Million Dead to play reunion shows in 2025
Sleeping Souls prove they’re more than just a backing band on ‘Just Before The World Starts Burning’
Koo Koo are fearlessly committed to the bit
Lost Evenings Day 4 at Great Canadian Casino and Resort in Toronto, ON 09/22
Frank Turner announces Lost Evenings VIII