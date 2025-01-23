Hot Water Music have released a video for their song “Much Love” which features guest vocals from Aimee Interrupter and Kevin Bivona of The Interrupters. The video was edited by James Poirier. The song is off Their album Vows which was released in 2024. Hot Water Music will be touring Australia and New Zealand with The Flatliners in February. Check out the video below.
