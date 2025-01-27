CHERYM, Counterpunch, Gen and The Degenerates, more added to Manchester Punk Fest

by Festivals & Events

Manchester Punk Festival has added more bands to its lineup for this year. Oi Polloi, CHERYM, Millie Manders and the Shut Ups, Vanilla Pod, Counterpunch, Perp Walk, Gen and the Degenerates, False Reality, Waterweed, GirlBand!, Bleach Brain, Grandma’s House, Terrorpins, and Long Neck Lass are among the bands announced. They join the previously announced lineup which includes The Menzingers, Dillinger Four, Strung Out, Smoke or Fire, The Chisel, Single Mothers, and Knife Club. Manchester Punk Fest will take place at The Union, Gorilla, The Bread Shed, Yes, Rebellion, and Sandbar in Manchester, UK on April 18-20. See the lineup in full below.