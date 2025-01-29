Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Festivals & Events
Punk Rock Bowling has announced details for two new club shows. Teenage Bottlerocket, Broadway Calls, MakeWar, Public Serpents, and Dylan Disaster and the Revelry will be playing on May 23 at the Usual Place. Strung Out, Good Riddance, The Last Gang, and Distorted Times will be playing at the Fremont Country Club on May 24. Punk Rock Bowling announced its full lineup in November and will take place on May 24-26 in Downtown Las Vegas. Check out the show posters below.