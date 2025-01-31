Roeder clarifies he has not quit music, but has been fired from Sleep

Earlier this week, we reported that Jason Roeder of Neurosis and Sleep was selling all of his gear and stated that he was no longer a touring musician.

Last night, he put up a new post clarifying his position. He states that he has not quit music, but is not currently touring due to personal reasons. He also says that there is nothing he'd rather be doing than playing music. He adds that he was fired from Sleep last fall, via phone, by the band's manager and has not spoken to Al Cisneros or Matt Pike. to that end, he is also selling all of his Sleep records. You can see his post below.