Murder By Death have announced that they will be going on their final tour. The band announced this with a statement posted on Instagram that reads,

”This band has always been a jumble of contradictions. On the one hand, we've had a long-running career where we got to make art for a living. But on the other, we have always eluded any kind of traditional success. 

We weren't covered much in the press, we never had a song that had a lot of radio play, nothing ever went viral, we didn't have a big social media presence, we never played a good festival spot where there was a sea of people in the audience, not once opened an arena or even a big shell auditorium show or tour. We constantly lost opportunities because of the band name and were somehow always treated like nobodies or yesterday's news by most of the industry. But you, you gosh dang wonderful audience, managed to keep us growing, and we never had a career slump. 

When we were our busiest — playing over 200 shows a year — we were chronically underpaid and always barely scraping by. But people kept writing us or telling us how much we mattered and kept showing up, and we started to believe it a little. And then over the years, we grew to a more manageable place and it seemed possible to carve out a niche in this massive, mean world of entertainment.

When I reflect on how good our career was and how lucky we were, I'm left with just gratitude for the small team of folks who have worked with the band and this grassroots fan following that has lifted us up the entire time. I feel like we owe any and all our success to you. 

I never called us DIY — despite taking on much of the work ourselves — because there are always people behind the scenes helping: it takes a village. Thank you to the promoters, clubs, bands, managers, agents, artists, publishers, lawyers, publicists, crews, etc. etc. etc. who believed in us and everyone who made this work for so long. An enormous thank you to those of you who helped us through the many difficult periods. 

Thank you for your relentless support, your passionate listening, and your generosity. It's been the honor of my life to write, record, sing and perform for you. We are currently in the studio pouring ourselves into a new album — stay tuned for it. After this tour, we plan to continue to do our cave shows so we can have a way to meet up once a year, but that's it. We will be joined on this last tour by Laura Jane Grace, William Elliott Whitmore, AJJ, Shawn James and BJ Bahram. Excited to see you all on this last trip out.

The final tour will take place across the US and parts of Canada with throughout the year, starting in June and running through November. Laura Jane Grace, William Elliott Whitmore, AJJ, Shawn James, and BJ Bahram will be joining them on select dates. Murder By Death will be releasing one final album and their most recent album was Spell/Bound in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
Jun-07Bloomington, INTBA
Jun-19Newport, KYSouthgate Housew/Laura Jane Grace
Jun-20Detroit, MISt. Andrew's Hallw/Laura Jane Grace
Jun-21Toronto, ONThe Axis Clubw/Laura Jane Grace
Jun-22Montreal, QCLe Studio TDw/Laura Jane Grace
Jun-23Woodstock, NY Bearsville Theaterw/Laura Jane Grace
Jun-25Norwalk CTDistrict Music Hallw/Laura Jane Grace
Jun-26Portland, MEPortland House of Musicw/Laura Jane Grace
Jun-27Boston, MAParadise Rock Clubw/Laura Jane Grace
Jun-28Brooklyn, NYWarsaww/Laura Jane Grace
Jun-29Asbury Park, NJAsbury Lanesw/Laura Jane Grace
Jul-01Cleveland Heights, OHGrog Shopw/Laura Jane Grace
Jul-02Cleveland Heights, OHGrog Shopw/Laura Jane Grace
Jul-04Pelham, TNThe Cavernsw/AJJ
Jul-05Pelham, TNThe Cavernsw/Laura Jane Grace
Jul-10Baltimore, MDOttobarw/Laura Jane Grace
Jul-11Washington, DCBlack Catw/Laura Jane Grace
Jul-12Philadelphia, PAUnion Transferw/Laura Jane Grace
Jul-13Pittsburgh, PAMr. Smallsw/Laura Jane Grace
Jul-15Grand Rapids, MIThe Pyramid Schemew/Laura Jane Grace
Jul-16Chicago, ILThalia Hallw/Laura Jane Grace
Jul-17Chicago, ILThalia Hallw/Laura Jane Grace
Jul-18Madison, WIMajestic Theatrew/Laura Jane Grace
Jul-19Minneapolis, MNFirst Avenue
Jul-20Maquoketa, IACodfish Hollow Barnstormersw/Laura Jane Grace
Sep-27London, UKIslington Hall
Oct-15St. Louis, MODelmar Hallw/William Elliott Whitmore
Oct-16Lawrence, KSLiberty Hallw/William Elliott Whitmore
Oct-17Denver, COOgden Theatrew/AJJ
Oct-18Aspen, COBelly Upw/AJJ
Oct-19Salt Lake City, UTDepotw/AJJ
Oct-21Boise, IDTreefort Music Hallw/AJJ
Oct-23Seattle, WAThe Crocodilew/Shawn James
Oct-24Seattle, WAThe Crocodilew/AJJ
Oct-25Portland, ORRevolution Hallw/AJJ
Oct-26Portland, ORRevolution Hallw/Shawn James
Oct-28Berkeley, CAUC Theatrew/AJJ
Oct-29Los Angeles, CARegentw/AJJ
Oct-30Solana Beach, CABelly Upw/AJJ
Oct-31Pioneertown, CAPappy & Harriet'sw/AJJ
Nov-01Phoenix, AZVan Burenw/AJJ
Nov-02Santa Fe, NMTumblerootw/AJJ
Nov-05Dallas, TXThe Kessler Theaterw/AJJ
Nov-06Austin, TXMohawkw/AJJ
Nov-07Austin, TXMohawkw/AJJ
Nov-08Houston, TXHeights Theaterw/AJJ
Nov-10Tampa, FLThe Orpheum
Nov-11Orlando, FLThe Socialw/BJ Bahram
Nov-13Charleston, SCMusic Farm
Nov-14Asheville, NCGrey Eaglew/BJ Bahram
Nov-15Louisville, KYHeadliners