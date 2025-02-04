DEVO have announced North American tour dates for this spring and summer. The tour is called ’50 Years of De-Evolution…Continued!’ and continues their run of ’50 Years of De-Evolution’ shows which began in 2023. At the time many people speculated that it would be their final tour, something that the band seemed to confirm in an interview with The Guardian in August 2023 before Booji Boy said not to call it their farewell tour later that month.

’50 Years of De-Evolution…Continued!’ will kick off in Philadelphia on May 1 and end in Chicago on August 29 where they will be supporting My Chemical Romance on their 'Long Live the Black Parade' tour. The band will be making stops at several festivals during this tour including Kilby Block Party in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 15, Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, California on May 17-18, and Mosswood Meltdown in Oakland, California on July 19-20.

DEVO will also be performing as part of the SNL50: Homecoming Concert at the Radio City Music Hall in New York on February 14.

Pre-sales for the shows will begin on February 5 and tickets go on general sale on February 7. Check out the dates below.