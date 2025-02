Tours 8 hours ago by Em Moore

Catbite have announced UK tour dates for this summer. The trek will run through July, starting in Southampton on July 5 and ending with a performance at 2000 Trees Festival in Cheltenham on July 12.

Catbite released their live Operation Ivy covers album with Laura Jane Grace earlier this year and released the deluxe version of their album Nice One in 2024. Check out the dates below.