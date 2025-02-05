Catbite have announced UK tour dates for this summer. The trek will run through July, starting in Southampton on July 5 and ending with a performance at 2000 Trees Festival in Cheltenham on July 12.
Catbite released their live Operation Ivy covers album with Laura Jane Grace earlier this year and released the deluxe version of their album Nice One in 2024. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|July 05
|The Joiners
|Southampton, UK
|Jul 06
|New Cross Inn
|London, UK
|Jul 08
|The Bodega
|Nottingham, UK
|Jul 09
|SWG3 Poetry
|Glasgow, UK
|Jul 10
|The Star and Garter
|Manchester, UK
|Jul 11
|The Crescent
|York, UK
|Jul 12
|2000 Trees Festival
|Cheltenham, UK