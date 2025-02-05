Catbite to tour UK

Catbite
by Tours

Catbite have announced UK tour dates for this summer. The trek will run through July, starting in Southampton on July 5 and ending with a performance at 2000 Trees Festival in Cheltenham on July 12.

Catbite released their live Operation Ivy covers album with Laura Jane Grace earlier this year and released the deluxe version of their album Nice One in 2024. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
July 05The JoinersSouthampton, UK
Jul 06New Cross InnLondon, UK
Jul 08The BodegaNottingham, UK
Jul 09SWG3 PoetryGlasgow, UK
Jul 10The Star and GarterManchester, UK
Jul 11The CrescentYork, UK
Jul 122000 Trees FestivalCheltenham, UK