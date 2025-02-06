The Wonder Years / Kevin Devine (East Coast and Midwest)

by Tours

The Wonder Years will be joined by The Little Kruta Sting Ensemble this May to celebrate the Burst & Decay. Brooklyn boy Kevin Devine will join them on this date run. Tickets are already on sale. See below for dates.

DateLocationVenue
May 14Pelham, TNThe Caverns
May 16Norwalk, CTDistrict Music Hall
May 17Worcester, MAPalladium
May 18Brooklyn, NYWarsaw
May 19Glenside, PAKeswick Theatre
May 20Baltimore, MDThe Recher
May 21Richmond, VAThe National
May 23Ft Lauderdale, FLRevolution
May 24Tampa, FLThe Ritz Ybor
May 25Atlanta, GAHeaven
May 27Columbus, OHThe Bluestone
May 28Detroit, MIMasonic Cathedral Theatre
May 29Chicago, ILThalia Hall
May 30Bloomington, ILCastle Theatre
May 31Lakewood, OHThe Roxy
June 1Toronto, ONThe Opera House