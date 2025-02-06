The Wonder Years will be joined by The Little Kruta Sting Ensemble this May to celebrate the Burst & Decay. Brooklyn boy Kevin Devine will join them on this date run. Tickets are already on sale. See below for dates.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|May 14
|Pelham, TN
|The Caverns
|May 16
|Norwalk, CT
|District Music Hall
|May 17
|Worcester, MA
|Palladium
|May 18
|Brooklyn, NY
|Warsaw
|May 19
|Glenside, PA
|Keswick Theatre
|May 20
|Baltimore, MD
|The Recher
|May 21
|Richmond, VA
|The National
|May 23
|Ft Lauderdale, FL
|Revolution
|May 24
|Tampa, FL
|The Ritz Ybor
|May 25
|Atlanta, GA
|Heaven
|May 27
|Columbus, OH
|The Bluestone
|May 28
|Detroit, MI
|Masonic Cathedral Theatre
|May 29
|Chicago, IL
|Thalia Hall
|May 30
|Bloomington, IL
|Castle Theatre
|May 31
|Lakewood, OH
|The Roxy
|June 1
|Toronto, ON
|The Opera House