PUP to release new album, share “Hallways” video

PUP have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Who Will Look After The Dogs? and will be out on May 2 via their own label Little Dipper and Rise Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Hallways” which was directed by Sterling Larose. PUP will be touring Europe and the UK this spring and released The Unraveling of Pup the Band in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.