High Vis have announced that they will be embracing on a North American tour. They will be joined by Militarie Gun on all dates with Age of Apocalypse, Cold Gawd, and Pissed Jeans joining them on select dates. The shows will begin on April 15 in Seattle and will come to a close on May 15 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale on February 21. High Vis are currently touring the UK with support from Narrow Head and released their album Guided Tour in 2024. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
04/15Seattle, WANeumo'sw/Militarie Gun, Age of Apocalypse
04/16Vancouver, BCPearlw/Militarie Gun, Age of Apocalypse
04/17Portland, ORRev Hallw/Militarie Gun, Age of Apocalypse
04/18Boise, IDShrine Ballroomw/Militarie Gun, Age of Apocalypse
04/19Salt Lake City, UTUrban Loungew/Militarie Gun, Age of Apocalypse
04/20Denver, COMarquisw/Militarie Gun, Age of Apocalypse
04/22Kansas City, MOBottleneckw/Militarie Gun, Age of Apocalypse
04/23St Louis, MOOff Broadwayw/Militarie Gun, Age of Apocalypse
 04/24Nashville, TNBasement Eastw/Militarie Gun, Age of Apocalypse
04/25Louisville, KYLDB Festno Militarie Gun
04/26Detroit, MILincoln Factoryw/Militarie Gun, Age of Apocalypse
 04/27Chicago, ILBottom Loungew/Militarie Gun, Age of Apocalypse
 04/29Philadelphia, PATheater of Living Artsw/Militarie Gun, Age of Apocalypse
 04/30Boston, MAMiddle Eastw/Militarie Gun, Age of Apocalypse
05/01Brooklyn, NYWarsaww/Militarie Gun, Age of Apocalypse, Pissed Jeans
05/02Baltimore, MDOttobarw/Militarie Gun, Age of Apocalypse, Pissed Jeans
05/03Durham, NCMotorcow/Militarie Gun, Age of Apocalypse
05/04Atlanta, GAMasqueradew/Militarie Gun, Age of Apocalypse
05/06Denton, TXRubber Gloves Outdoorsw/Militarie Gun, Cold Gawd
05/07Austin, TXMohawk Loungew/Militarie Gun, Cold Gawd
05/09Albuquerque, NMLaunch Padw/Militarie Gun, Cold Gawd
05/10Phoenix, AZRebel Loungew/Militarie Gun, Cold Gawd
05/12San Diego, CASoma Side Stagew/Militarie Gun, Cold Gawd
05/14San Francisco, CAChapelw/Militarie Gun, Cold Gawd
05/15Los Angeles, CARegentw/Militarie Gun, Cold Gawd