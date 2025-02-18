High Vis have announced that they will be embracing on a North American tour. They will be joined by Militarie Gun on all dates with Age of Apocalypse, Cold Gawd, and Pissed Jeans joining them on select dates. The shows will begin on April 15 in Seattle and will come to a close on May 15 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale on February 21. High Vis are currently touring the UK with support from Narrow Head and released their album Guided Tour in 2024. Check out the dates below.