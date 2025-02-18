High Vis have announced that they will be embracing on a North American tour. They will be joined by Militarie Gun on all dates with Age of Apocalypse, Cold Gawd, and Pissed Jeans joining them on select dates. The shows will begin on April 15 in Seattle and will come to a close on May 15 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale on February 21. High Vis are currently touring the UK with support from Narrow Head and released their album Guided Tour in 2024. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|04/15
|Seattle, WA
|Neumo's
|w/Militarie Gun, Age of Apocalypse
|04/16
|Vancouver, BC
|Pearl
|w/Militarie Gun, Age of Apocalypse
|04/17
|Portland, OR
|Rev Hall
|w/Militarie Gun, Age of Apocalypse
|04/18
|Boise, ID
|Shrine Ballroom
|w/Militarie Gun, Age of Apocalypse
|04/19
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Urban Lounge
|w/Militarie Gun, Age of Apocalypse
|04/20
|Denver, CO
|Marquis
|w/Militarie Gun, Age of Apocalypse
|04/22
|Kansas City, MO
|Bottleneck
|w/Militarie Gun, Age of Apocalypse
|04/23
|St Louis, MO
|Off Broadway
|w/Militarie Gun, Age of Apocalypse
|04/24
|Nashville, TN
|Basement East
|w/Militarie Gun, Age of Apocalypse
|04/25
|Louisville, KY
|LDB Fest
|no Militarie Gun
|04/26
|Detroit, MI
|Lincoln Factory
|w/Militarie Gun, Age of Apocalypse
|04/27
|Chicago, IL
|Bottom Lounge
|w/Militarie Gun, Age of Apocalypse
|04/29
|Philadelphia, PA
|Theater of Living Arts
|w/Militarie Gun, Age of Apocalypse
|04/30
|Boston, MA
|Middle East
|w/Militarie Gun, Age of Apocalypse
|05/01
|Brooklyn, NY
|Warsaw
|w/Militarie Gun, Age of Apocalypse, Pissed Jeans
|05/02
|Baltimore, MD
|Ottobar
|w/Militarie Gun, Age of Apocalypse, Pissed Jeans
|05/03
|Durham, NC
|Motorco
|w/Militarie Gun, Age of Apocalypse
|05/04
|Atlanta, GA
|Masquerade
|w/Militarie Gun, Age of Apocalypse
|05/06
|Denton, TX
|Rubber Gloves Outdoors
|w/Militarie Gun, Cold Gawd
|05/07
|Austin, TX
|Mohawk Lounge
|w/Militarie Gun, Cold Gawd
|05/09
|Albuquerque, NM
|Launch Pad
|w/Militarie Gun, Cold Gawd
|05/10
|Phoenix, AZ
|Rebel Lounge
|w/Militarie Gun, Cold Gawd
|05/12
|San Diego, CA
|Soma Side Stage
|w/Militarie Gun, Cold Gawd
|05/14
|San Francisco, CA
|Chapel
|w/Militarie Gun, Cold Gawd
|05/15
|Los Angeles, CA
|Regent
|w/Militarie Gun, Cold Gawd