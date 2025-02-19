Chase Petra have released a video for their new song “Have Faith, Horatio”. The video was directed by Molly Kirschenbaum and Payson Whitwell. It stars lead vocalist and guitarist Hunter Allen as Hamlet, bassist Brooke Dickson as Ophelia, and drummer Evan Schaid as The Ghost and Horatio. The song is off their upcoming album Lullabies For Dogs which will be out on March 7 via Wax Bodega. Chase Petra will be touring the US starting in March and released their EP The Petrichor Series Vol. 1 in 2024. Check out the video below.