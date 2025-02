, Posted by 5 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

The massive, one day, 50+ band las vegas pop-punk/emo-ish When we were young festival has announced its 2025 lineup. Panic at the disco and Blink-182 headline. A bunch of other bands are playing including Weezer, Bad Religion, Offspring, Sunami, Gaslight Anthem, Yellowcard and dozens of others. That's October 18 and 19, but it is the same lineup both days. you can see all the bands below.