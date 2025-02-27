Dying Wish have released a video for their new song “I Brought You My Soul (Your World Brought Me Despair)”. The video was directed and edited by Eric Richter. The song is available digitally now via SharpTone Records. Dying Wish released their album Symptoms of Survival in 2023. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryJohn Feldmann of Goldfinger performs live at final episode of Tony Hawk’s podcast
Dying Wish: “I Brought You My Soul (Your World Brought Me Despair)”
Bane, Full of Hell, Oso Oso, Be Well, more added to Furnace Fest 2024
Slipknot, Knocked Loose, Dying Wish, Zulu, more to play Knotfest Iowa 2024
Counterparts announce UK / EU tour dates
Coheed and Cambria, Underoath, Anxious, Dying Wish, more to play Furnace Fest 2024