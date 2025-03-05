Violets (Bill of Naked Raygun and Simon of Methadones) release video

Violets is the new band that features Bill Stephens of Naked Raygun (guitar), Simon Lamb of The Methadones (guitar), Aly Jados (guitar/vocals), Michael Soucy (drums), and Fritz Doreza (bass/vocals). They will release their self-titled debut EP on May 2.

In a press release, Stephens stated: "It had become apparent that Naked Raygun wouldn’t be playing anymore, so a new band seemed like an interesting idea. Raygun had done quite a few shows with The Methadones so we were tight with those guys and of course, loved the band. And I knew Fritz would be up for it as he was in a similar predicament with Raygun like myself.”

You can see the video below.