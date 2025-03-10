Golden Shitters, the band made up of Matt Ellis of Anxious Pleasers and The Vapids, Dave Tyson of Sam Coffey and the Iron Lungs, and Kyle Fisher of The Dirty Nil, has released a video for their song “Brutal Planet”. The video was directed and shot by the band and features puppetry by Matt Ellis & Rosemary Ellis. The song is off their album of the same name which was released earlier this year. Check out the video below.