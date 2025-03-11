The Suicide Machines have announced tour dates for Mexico and Costa Rica. The shows will take place in May with the run starting on May 8 in Mexicali, Mexico, and wrapping up on May 11 in San Jose, Costa Rica. This will be the band’s first time playing in Costa Rica. Suicide Machines will be touring the US with Less Than Jake in the summer and released their album Revolution Spring in 2020. Check out the dates below.