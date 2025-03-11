Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
The Suicide Machines have announced tour dates for Mexico and Costa Rica. The shows will take place in May with the run starting on May 8 in Mexicali, Mexico, and wrapping up on May 11 in San Jose, Costa Rica. This will be the band’s first time playing in Costa Rica. Suicide Machines will be touring the US with Less Than Jake in the summer and released their album Revolution Spring in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 08
|Foro Dragon
|Mexicali, MX
|May 09
|Foro Independencia
|Guadalajara, MX
|May 10
|Multiforo Alicia
|Mexico City, MX
|May 11
|Amon Solar
|San Jose, Costa Rica