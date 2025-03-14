Jimmy Eat World, Dropkick Murphys, Knocked Loose, more to play Furnace Fest 2025

Jimmy Eat World, Dropkick Murphys, Knocked Loose, more to play Furnace Fest 2025
by Festivals & Events

Furnace Fest has announced its lineup for 2025. Jimmy Eat World, Dropkick Murphys, Knocked Loose, Mom Jeans, Hot Water Music, Kaubali Kahn TX, Comeback Kid, Drain, SPEED, Texas Is The Reason, Knuckle Puck, Madball, Microwave, Rolo Tomassi, Spanish Love Songs, Sunami, Wounded Touch, Suicidal Tendencies, Anberlin, Less Than Jake, Say Anything, Initiate, Orthodox, Trauma Ray, Citizen, Converge, Terror, Harms Way, Norma Jean, Boundaries, Gumm, I Am The Avalanche, Like Roses, Many Eyes, Sincere Engineer, Spaced, and Sweet Pill are among the bands playing. Furnace Fest will take place on October 3-5, 2025 at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama. Check out the full lineup below.