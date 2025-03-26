Four Chord Music Fest has announced its lineup for this year.

Blink-182, Jimmy Eat World, Hot Mulligan, Bowling For Soup, State Champs, Set Your Goals, Knuckle Puck, Home Grown, Eternal Boy, Driveways, Charly Bliss, Patent Pending, Keep Flying, and Boy in Blue Stripes will be playing on September 13, the first day of the festival.

AFI, Jawbreaker, Alkaline Trio, Say Anything, Face to Face, The Wonder Years, Drug Church, Punchline, Koyo, Deathbyromy, Sincere Engineer, Like Roses, Runt, and Mallory Run will be playing on the second and final day of the festival, September 14.

Four Chord Music Fest will take place on September 13-14 at EQT Park in Pittsburgh/Washington, Pennsylvania.