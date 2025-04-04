2000trees has announced another round of bands for this year’s festival. Frank Turner (playing Love Ire and Song in full), Mclusky, La Dispute, Sparta, Dream Nails, The Molotovs, Gen and the Degenerates, Twin Atlantic, The Hunna, Hot Milk, Frontierer, Press Club, Hevenshe, Kevin Devine, Puppy, Bandit, BLACKGOLD, HIMALAYAS, Karen Dio, Superbloom, Mallavora, Love Letter, Grumble Bee, L.A. Edwards, Vexed, False Reality, Uncertainty, Grieving, Imogen and The Knife, Spare Kid, Eville, Hectares, Riding The Low, and Love Is Noise will now be playing the festival.
These bands join the previously announced lineup which includes Kid Kapichi, Taking Back Sunday, Coheed and Cambria, Alexisonfire, Million Dead, FIDLAR, Civic, Stick To Your Guns, Witch Fever, Anxious, Sprints, Venus Grrrls, and PVRIS. 2000trees take place at Upcote Farm in Cheltenham, UK on July 9-12.