Iron Lung have released a video for their new song “Cog II”. The video shows a patient being prepped and processed for electro-shock therapy and was filmed in 1941 at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. The footage is courtesy of the National Library of Medicine. The song is off the band’s upcoming album Adapting // Crawling which will be out on April 18 via Iron Lung Records. Iron Lung will be playing What We Like Weekend in Seattle in April and will be touring Australia and Japan in July. Check out the video below.