Check out the new track by Violets!

Today, we are excited tro debut the new tune by Violets!

Violets is the new band that features Bill Stephens of Naked Raygun (guitar), Simon Lamb of The Methadones and the Kepi Ghoulie band (guitar), Aly Jados of Blood People (guitar/vocals), Fritz Doreza of Naked Raygun (bass/vocals), and Michael Soucy of Methadones and The Bomb (drums). They will release their self-titled debut EP on May 2.

"Eras" finds the bandmembers pushing their pedigree to new eras. The track has a menacing buzz, reminiscent of both the '90s art rock boom and the corresponding nihilism of Amphetamine Reptile style crunch. Meanwhile, the song itself asks what exactly is real? (It's hard to imagine a better theme considering the current "political" landscape…

Speaking to Punknews, Jados stated: "Everything in life is in cycles…eras. This song smashes what you think you know like a freight train. There’s a darker otherworldly vibe lyrically asking to take a closer look at what is real.”

The band plays a hometown Chicago show with Riverboat Gamblers on April 27. You can pick up the new album here and check out the new tune below.