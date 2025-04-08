PUP has announced that they will be playing 6 shows in Toronto in one week. The shows will start with a house show on July 13 and hit venues that they came up playing including Sneaky Dee’s, Lee’s Palace, The Concert Hall, The Danforth Music Hall, and History. Bad Waitress, Jeff Rosenstock (solo), Cadence Weapon, and NOBRO will be joining them on select dates. A portion of proceeds from each pre-sale ticket will be donated to the Daily Bread Food Bank in Toronto. Presale starts on April 9 and tickets go on sale to the general public on April 11.

PUP will be releasing their new album Who Will Look After The Dogs? on May 2 via Little Dipper and Rise Records. The band will be touring Europe and the UK starting in May, touring Australia in August, and will betouring the US with Jeff Rosenstock in September. Check out the dates below.