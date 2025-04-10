The Bouncing Souls's annual summer party 'Stoked For The Summer', have announced the full line up to their summer show. Lagwagon, Dillinger Four, H2O, Spraynard and Crazy and The Brains is set to join the Souls on August 16th at the Stonepony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, NJ. Tickets are already on sale, see below for the full details.
Previous StoryVideos: The Anti-Queens: "Bulldozer"
Next StoryVideos: Jillian Shriner, wife of Weezer bassist, shot by police, arrested on attempted murder
Full line up for Stoked for the Summer announced
Dillinger Four, Open Hand, Slip-Ons, more added to Buddies Fest 2025
Camp Punksylvania add final band to 2025 lineup
Dillinger Four, Scowl, THICK, more added to Camp Punksylvania 2025
Lagwagon to tour South America and Mexico
The Bouncing Souls announced Stoked For The Summer 2025
The Kilograms: "Faith and Love"
Lagwagon announce European tour
Lagwagon announce Japan tour
Dillinger Four announce European/UK tour dates