The Bouncing Souls's annual summer party 'Stoked For The Summer', have announced the full line up to their summer show. Lagwagon, Dillinger Four, H2O, Spraynard and Crazy and The Brains is set to join the Souls on August 16th at the Stonepony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, NJ. Tickets are already on sale, see below for the full details.