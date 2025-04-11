by Em Moore
The Dirty Nil have released a live video for their cover of Iggy and The Stooges’ “I Wanna Be Your Dog” which features George Pettit of Alexisonfire and Dead Tired. The video was filmed at the Danforth Music Hall on October 5, 2023 by Trevor Ziebarth, Brittany Farhat, Korey Schaefer, and Brad Hofstede. The video was directed and edited by Mitch Barnes. The Dirty Nil will be touring the US with Heart Attack Man starting in June and will be touring Europe as part of the ‘Common Thread Tour’ in October. The band released Free Rein To Passions in 2023. Check out the video below.