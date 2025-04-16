Problem Patterns have released a video for their new song “Sad Old Woman” which features guest vocals from Matt Korvette of Pissed Jeans. The video was filmed and edited by Brendy of Post Carpentry. The song is available now via Alcopop! Records. Problem Patterns released their album Blouse Club in 2023. Check out the song below.
Problem Patterns: "Sad Old Woman" (ft. Matt Korvette)
