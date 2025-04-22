Punk In the Park have announced they are bringing the festival to Worcester, Massachusetts, this September. Bad Religion, Pennywise, Propagandhi, Face To Face, Comeback Kid, Adolescents, Guttermouth, Dwarves, Poli Van Dam, The Rins and more have been announced to play. The event will occur on September 27th, 2025 at the Palladium Outdoors. For the full details on the event, click here.
