PUP have released a video for their new song “Olive Garden”. The video was created by bassist Nestor Chumak. The song is off their upcoming album Who Will Look After The Dogs which will be out May 2 via Rise Records / Little Dipper. PUP will also be bringing the Olive Garden to Toronto on May 1 for their album launch party which will feature an advance play of the album, a short live set from the band, Olive Garden-inspired music, decor, and food from Rizzo’s House of Parm.

The band will be touring Europe and the UK starting in May, playing playing 6 shows in Toronto during one week in July, touring Australia in August, and will betouring the US with Jeff Rosenstock in September. Check out the video below.