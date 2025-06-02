Better Lovers have announced the details for their BLissmas holiday show. Along with Better Lovers, Glassjaw, Saves The Day, Terror, Onyx, Haywire, Teen Mortgage, Koyo, and Johnny Booth will be playing. There will also be wrestling that will be presented by Andy Williams. BLissmas will take place on December 13 at Buffalo River Works in Buffalo, New York.
Better Lovers announce details for BLissmas holiday show
