Dropkick Murphys to release new album, share "Who'll Stand With Us?' video

Dropkick Murphys have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called For The People and will be out digitally on July 4 via Dummy Luck Music. Physical copies will be available on October 10 and will feature 5 bonus tracks. The band has also released a video for their new song “Who’ll Stand With Us?” which was directed by Jon Vulpine. Dropkick Murphys will be touring the US with Bad Religion starting in July and released their album Okemah Rising in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.