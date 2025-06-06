Dillinger Four, Jeff Rosenstock, The Get Up Kids, more to play FEST 2025

Dillinger Four, Jeff Rosenstock, The Get Up Kids, more to play FEST 2025
by Festivals & Events

FEST has announced its lineup for this year. The Get Up Kids (playing Something to Write Home About), Dillinger Four, Jeff Rosenstock, RX Bandits (playing two sets, one of which will see them play The Resignation in full), Laura Jane Grace and the Mississippi Medicals, Fucked Up, Bane, AJJ, 7Seconds, [{Dead To Me]], The Dopamines, Drug Church, The Casket Lottery, Toys That Kill, F.Y.P., The Spits, Pool Kids, Tim Barry, Brendan Kelly, Gouge Away, The World Is A Beautiful Place and I am No Longer Afraid to Die, Chris Farren, Direct Hit!, Dead Bars, Sam Russo, Tsunami Bomb, Zeta, Elway, Signals Midwest, Mikey Erg, Houseghost, Dollar Signs, The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, Oceanator, Fea, Flying Raccoon Suit, Hans Gruber and the Die Hards, Half Past Two, Sweet Gloom, The Dreaded Laramie, GILT, Debt Neglector, Teens In Trouble, JER, Dikembe, Pet Symmetry, Young Widows, Drug Church, You Vandal, and Mega Infinity are among the bands announced. FEST will take place in Gainesville, Florida on October 24-26. You can see the full lineup below.