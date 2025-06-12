Laura Jane Grace in the Trauma Tropes, the band made up of made up of Laura Jane Grace, Paris Campbell Grace, Jacopo Fokas, and Orestis Lagadinos, have released a video for their new song “Wearing Black”. The video was directed, produced, and edited by Emily Esperanza. The song is off their upcoming album Adventure Club which will be out on July 18 via Polyvinyl Record Co.

Laura Jane Grace will be touring North America supporting Murder By Death on their farewell tour starting later this month. Check out the video below.