Suicide Machines have released a lyric video for their new song “Never Go Quietly”. The video was created by Tadd Martin and features art by Justin Gray. The song is available digitally now. Suicide Machines are currently touring the US with Less Than Jake on their Summer Circus tour which also includes Fishbone, Catbite, and Bite Me Bambi. The band released their split with Coquettish in 2022 and released their album Revolution Spring in 2020. Check out the song below.