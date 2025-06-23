We are so pleased to bring to you a Punknews Exclusive premiere for Milanese punks NOPE. NOPE is a hardcore punk band that merges the sounds of orgcore with traces of emo influences into the fabric of their songs.
Today, we have the band's third single "EXTRA!! EXTRA!!" off of their debut full-length album, Done Grieving, out on July 4th through Rad Girlfriend Records (US), I Buy Records (EU) and Engineer Records (UK).
The band will be playing a few dates this summer with The Dopamines in Switzerland and Germany, see below to see the full list of tour dates and a blurb from the band about the third single.
Contains members of Low Derive, Breakmatt Fastgyver and I Like Allie.
"This is another number by Masu our guitar player who has (almost always) brought out the heavier side of the band. I loved the initial riff that reminds me of Lagwagon’s more metal moments. Then the verses are a full-on hardcore assault. We were thinking from a drum beat perspective of bands like The Bronx or The Hope Conspiracy. But we also like to change things up, so we ended up interrupting the aggressiveness with some spacey intervals of chorus-tinged guitars. This then leads into a rad solo outro -because we think solos rule- and we were glad Masu managed to squeeze one in right at the end.
The lyrics are about the struggle of human social interactions and how we often hold it together when we actually don’t want to be there. It’s about deciding whether to put up a front and act like you’re ok -which sometimes is very hard- or just admitting that you can’t handle a situation and you want an exit -also hard-. Looking at the lyrics of the songs on Done Grieving I can see that I started in a dark place but, fortunately, ended up finding better moments to draw from. This one’s a dark one for sure." - Vocalist Renato T
Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|THU 10/07
|Planetspade
|Bern (CH)
|FRI 11/07
|Zentral Café
|Nuremberg (D)
|SAT 12/07
|Hafenklang
|Hamburg (D)
|SUN 13/07
|Nilles Saarbrooklyn
|Saarbrücken (D)