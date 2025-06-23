"This is another number by Masu our guitar player who has (almost always) brought out the heavier side of the band. I loved the initial riff that reminds me of Lagwagon’s more metal moments. Then the verses are a full-on hardcore assault. We were thinking from a drum beat perspective of bands like The Bronx or The Hope Conspiracy. But we also like to change things up, so we ended up interrupting the aggressiveness with some spacey intervals of chorus-tinged guitars. This then leads into a rad solo outro -because we think solos rule- and we were glad Masu managed to squeeze one in right at the end.

The lyrics are about the struggle of human social interactions and how we often hold it together when we actually don’t want to be there. It’s about deciding whether to put up a front and act like you’re ok -which sometimes is very hard- or just admitting that you can’t handle a situation and you want an exit -also hard-. Looking at the lyrics of the songs on Done Grieving I can see that I started in a dark place but, fortunately, ended up finding better moments to draw from. This one’s a dark one for sure." - Vocalist Renato T